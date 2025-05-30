Greggs has opened a new and improved shop in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The food vendor, which was previously based at a smaller unit in Bramley, has relocated to a larger unit nearby.

Greggs has opened a new and improved shop in Leeds. | Greggs

It will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the retailer’s popular sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan alternatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers will also be able to take advantage of deals throughout the day, including breakfast combinations.

The new Greggs store in Bramley. | Greggs

Shop Manager Liz McCormack said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

“We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or click and collect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Leeds.

“We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

The Leeds shop has a modern new look and comfortable indoor seating. It will be open from 6am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 8am to 4.30pm on Sunday.