Published 30th May 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 11:33 BST

Greggs has opened a new and improved shop in Leeds.

The food vendor, which was previously based at a smaller unit in Bramley, has relocated to a larger unit nearby.

It will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the retailer’s popular sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan alternatives.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of deals throughout the day, including breakfast combinations.

Shop Manager Liz McCormack said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

“We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or click and collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Leeds.

“We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

The Leeds shop has a modern new look and comfortable indoor seating. It will be open from 6am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 8am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

