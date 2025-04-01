Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bakery chain Greggs could sell discount food in a Leeds community if plans for a new shop go ahead.

The company has applied to Leeds City Council to convert part of a parade of shops on Chapeltown Road into a Greggs Outlet.

The outlet shops sell products prepared freshly the previous day at a discount to tackle food waste and help people struggling with the cost of living.

Greggs already has one outlet shop in the city, on Hollin Park Parade in Gipton.

The new store could open at 163-165 Chapeltown Road if permission for alterations is given by Leeds City Council.

A statement on the Greggs website said: “Rising energy and food prices are putting real pressure on every household’s budget, but the poorest families are being hit the hardest.

“That’s why we open Greggs Outlet shops in areas where we know social deprivation is high.”

The pasty and sandwich company said it was planning to have 50 Greggs Outlets up and running nationwide by the end of this year.

Part of the profits made by outlet shops are donated to the Greggs Foundation Community Grant Programme.

The company said: “This programme awards grants to charitable organisations that are working to tackle challenges facing local areas. ”

A planning application seeks permission for external alterations to the building, along with a bin store and air conditioning units.