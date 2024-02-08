Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano Leeds: Headingley Italian restaurant closes as boss hints at plans for new venue
George Psarias, 75, is well known on the Leeds food scene, having formerly run the popular Olive Tree chain which had branches in Rodley, Headingley and Chapel Allerton.
And for the last 15 years, he's been running Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, in Otley Road. But on Sunday (February 4), the popular Headingley venue closed its doors for the final time.
"The customers were sad to see it go," said George. "I was in the pub over the road and people were telling me how much they're going to miss it.
"Many of them came in on our last day. It's nice for the staff to see that they are appreciated."
He said: "This is the first time in more than 40 years that I haven't had any restaurants. I'm going to take a few months to enjoy myself and relax."
However, he added: "I have been approached by one or two restaurants, so this might not be the end."
George hit the headlines last year for his impressive karate abilities, as he took up the sport as a septuagenarian and mastered his punches, kicks and chops.
And despite being the oldest in his dojo at the Leeds North Martial Arts Academy, his efforts earned him a red belt in the ancient practice.
Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano was listed for sale back in October at just under £200,000.
It was described in its advert as "probably one of the best trading positions for a restaurant in all of the Leeds suburbs".