Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George Psarias, 75, is well known on the Leeds food scene, having formerly run the popular Olive Tree chain which had branches in Rodley, Headingley and Chapel Allerton.

And for the last 15 years, he's been running Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, in Otley Road. But on Sunday (February 4), the popular Headingley venue closed its doors for the final time.

Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, in Otley Road, Headingley, closed its doors for the final time on February 4. Photo: James Hardisty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The customers were sad to see it go," said George. "I was in the pub over the road and people were telling me how much they're going to miss it.

"Many of them came in on our last day. It's nice for the staff to see that they are appreciated."

For now, the Cypriot businessman plans to enjoy a few months away from the trade.

He said: "This is the first time in more than 40 years that I haven't had any restaurants. I'm going to take a few months to enjoy myself and relax."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he added: "I have been approached by one or two restaurants, so this might not be the end."

George hit the headlines last year for his impressive karate abilities, as he took up the sport as a septuagenarian and mastered his punches, kicks and chops.

And despite being the oldest in his dojo at the Leeds North Martial Arts Academy, his efforts earned him a red belt in the ancient practice.

George hit the headlines last year for his impressive karate achievements at the age of 75. Photo: James Hardisty.

Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano was listed for sale back in October at just under £200,000.