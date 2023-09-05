Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George & Joseph has been an integral part of the Chapel Allerton community since its doors first swung open a decade ago. The independent business specialises in artisan cheeses produced in Yorkshire, supporting the region’s rich tradition of dairy craftsmanship.

The Harrogate Road shop has become a hub for cheese lovers over the years, with its team teaching customers about different varieties, textures and intricate flavour profiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2018, George & Joseph was crowned Best UK Retailer at the Great British Cheese Awards, as well as Best Business in the Cara Chapel Allerton awards.

George & Joseph cheesemongers in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, is celebrating its 10th birthday (Photo by George & Joseph)

This year, they scooped the award for Best Retailer in the North of England at the Farm Shop and Deli Show Awards, along with People's Choice at the Academy of Cheese Affineur of the Year competition.

Founder Stephen Fleming said: “We're absolutely thrilled to mark this milestone. Over the past 10 years, we've not only shared our love for exceptional cheeses but also built lasting relationships with our customers. It's been a journey of flavours, stories, and a whole lot of cheesy goodness.

“The past decade has been a rollercoaster – we’ve had power cuts, floods, pandemics and more besides to contend with. In that time we’ve also hosted hundreds of events at our shop and in collaboration with other fabulous local businesses, delivered thousands of orders during lockdown and cut and wrapped our way through tonnes of cheese.