George and Joseph Cheesemongers, a specialist cheesemongers based in Chapel Allerton, has been named best retailer in the North East at the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards 2023.

The awards celebrate specialist retailers across the country who play an important role in supporting and developing their teams. In particular, the judges look at initiatives implemented to retain, reward and empower staff.

With more than 100 entries whittled down to 60 finalists, it was the “strong team support and experience”, judges said, which led George and Joseph Cheesemongers to take home to the big prize at the event.

George and Joseph Cheesemongers, Chapel Allerton, has won best retailer at the Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Photo: Simon Hulme

The Harrogate Road business has been selling Yorkshire cheese since it opened in 2013.

Its staff training, knowledgeable team, and innovative tastings that convert to sales were also recognised by judges. They were also impressed by the growing confidence of the cheesemongers and the strong team support and experience, leading to happy customers.

Stephen Fleming, owner and founder at George and Joseph Cheesemongers, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to win this award. It’s wonderful to be recognised for the hard work that goes on behind the scenes, training our team so that they can best help our customers to discover amazing cheeses. Our tasting events continue to sell out and we’ve got lots more planned for the coming months”.

The Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards have been running for 10 year and promise to continue rewarding businesses across 12 categories and nine regions. Nigel Barden, chair of judges for the awards, commented: “For yet another year, our judges had a difficult task drawing up the regional shortlists and winners for this year’s Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards, as there was an outstanding number of submissions from across the UK. There were some remarkable entries reflecting how these resourceful and diligent entrants care about their businesses - and their staff. It truly was a privilege to read about them and celebrate them at the winners announcement.”