Farmhouse has announced the opening date for its new Leeds restaurant – and the first diners can grab free food.

The independent business, already popular in Harrogate, specialises in breakfast, brunch and all-day dining. It is opening is second site in Lands Lane, Leeds city centre, on Monday September 11 – after taking over the former ASK Italian.

The restaurant promises hearty portions of high-quality and locally-sourced food, premium drinks and a relaxed family-friendly atmosphere. Farmhouse will open between 8am-5pm, serving a selection of dishes from around the world – ranging from brunch classics with a twist to burgers, Japanese rice bowls and plant-based options.

The 100-cover restaurant is offering a free main meal to the first 300 customers to book on Monday September 11 and Tuesday September 12. Bookings are now available on a first come first served basis on the Farmhouse website.

Farmhouse has confirmed the opening date for its new restaurant in Lands Lane, Leeds (Photo by Patrick West)

Chef Tom Hunter will head the kitchen, bringing over 10 years of experience. The chef has previously worked at former Leeds gastropub The Reliance, where his culinary skills helped earn the now-defunct dining spot an army of local followers.

Farmhouse owner Jordan Aspinall, himself a chef with over a decade of industry experience, will be working across the two sites, aiming to make sure the Leeds site matches the success of the original venue.