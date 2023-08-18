One of Harrogate’s most popular brunch restaurants is opening a second venue in Leeds city centre at the end of the summer.

Farmhouse, an independent restaurant specialising in brunches, breakfasts and all-day dishes is moving into the former ASK Italian on Lands Lane.

According to the restaurants, customers can expect “hearty portions” of “high-quality and locally sourced” homemade food, premium drinks and a family-friendly atmosphere.

The popular Harrogate brunch spot will open in Leeds at the end of the summer. Picture by Farmhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef Tom Hunter will head the kitchen, bringing over 10 years of experience. The chef has previously worked at The Reliance, where his culinary skills helped earn the now-defunct dining spot an army of local followers.

Farmhouse owner Jordan Aspinall, himself a chef with over a decade of industry experience, will be working across the two sites, aiming to make sure the Leeds site matches the success of the original venue.

Together, Tom and Jordan are in the process of creating the new Leeds menu, which will include a number of Farmhouse favourites alongside some new dishes with focus on Yorkshire produce.

Hungry guests can expect brunch favourites such as Cinnamon Graham French Toast, Farmhouse Benedict with poached eggs, halloumi, and turkey bacon, and chilli scrambled eggs with bacon and parmesan alongside coffee made with partners Union coffee roasters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar will serve everything from smoothies to beers, wine and bespoke cocktail creations.

The brunch spot will serve up a globally inspired selection of dishes ranging from brunch classics with a twist, to burgers, Japanese rice bowls and plant-based options. Picture by Farmhouse

Speaking ahead of the launch, Jordan said: ‘’We are super excited to open in Leeds and can’t wait to bring our unique take on world foods to the city, without being tied down to any specific style of cuisine. We create our tried and tested favourites, with no trick cooking, no clever marketing just good food served by friendly people.

‘’We originally looked for a restaurant in Leeds in 2019 when we opened in Harrogate, and so this has been in our minds for quite some time. I’m confident we’ve found the perfect site for our second farmhouse and can’t wait to bring our amazing brunch to Leeds city centre.’’