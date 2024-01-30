Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Every Trinity Leeds shopping centre job opening including six at new state-of-the-art Nike store

New job openings have become available at Trinity Leeds this week.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Located at the heart of the city centre, Trinity is Leeds’ premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste and recently celebrated its 10th birthday.

Jobs on offer include at the new state-of-the-art Nike store which is due to open its doors this year.

Trinity is Leeds’ premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste. Picture: Tony JohnsonTrinity is Leeds’ premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste. Picture: Tony Johnson
Trinity is Leeds’ premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste. Picture: Tony Johnson

Levi's - Supervisor

Contract: Full-Time

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The successful candidate will support and deputise if needed for the management team in delivering KPI’s and implementing profit opportunities and implement individual, daily and weekly sales targets.

Skechers - Assistant Manager

Contract: Permanent

As one of the store leaders, you'll be responsible for keeping customers happy, sales booming, and the sales team motivated to crush their goals.

Nike - Athlete (Sales Associate)

Contract: Full-Time

You will be expected to use your expertise in the field of exceptional consumer service and product knowledge to serve and deliver a premium brand experience to our consumers.

Nike - VMS Athlete (Visual Merchandiser)

Contract: Full-Time

You will be expected to use your knowledge for digital devices to create a bond between online- and offline sales or services in the store.

Nike - Athlete (Sales Associate)

Contract: 30-Hours a week

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Use your expertise in the field of exceptional consumer service and product knowledge to serve and deliver a premium brand experience to our consumers.

Nike - Athlete (Sales Associate)

Contract: 20-Hours a week

Alongside providing exceptional customer service you will assist the store's Leads and Coaches in training new employees.

Nike - Athlete (Sales Associate)

Contract: 14-Hours a week

You will support various departments and recommend appropriate products to reach sales targets.

Nike - Athlete (Sales Associate)

Contract: 8-Hours a week

You will be expected to use your expertise in the field of exceptional consumer service and product knowledge to serve and deliver a premium brand experience to our consumers.

Related topics:NikeTrinity LeedsJobs