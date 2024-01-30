Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located at the heart of the city centre, Trinity is Leeds’ premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste and recently celebrated its 10th birthday.

Jobs on offer include at the new state-of-the-art Nike store which is due to open its doors this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity is Leeds’ premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste. Picture: Tony Johnson

Contract: Full-Time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The successful candidate will support and deputise if needed for the management team in delivering KPI’s and implementing profit opportunities and implement individual, daily and weekly sales targets.

Contract: Permanent

As one of the store leaders, you'll be responsible for keeping customers happy, sales booming, and the sales team motivated to crush their goals.

Contract: Full-Time

You will be expected to use your expertise in the field of exceptional consumer service and product knowledge to serve and deliver a premium brand experience to our consumers.

Contract: Full-Time

You will be expected to use your knowledge for digital devices to create a bond between online- and offline sales or services in the store.

Contract: 30-Hours a week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use your expertise in the field of exceptional consumer service and product knowledge to serve and deliver a premium brand experience to our consumers.

Contract: 20-Hours a week

Alongside providing exceptional customer service you will assist the store's Leads and Coaches in training new employees.

Contract: 14-Hours a week

You will support various departments and recommend appropriate products to reach sales targets.

Contract: 8-Hours a week