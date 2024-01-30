Every Trinity Leeds shopping centre job opening including six at new state-of-the-art Nike store
New job openings have become available at Trinity Leeds this week.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Located at the heart of the city centre, Trinity is Leeds’ premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste and recently celebrated its 10th birthday.
Jobs on offer include at the new state-of-the-art Nike store which is due to open its doors this year.
Contract: Full-Time
The successful candidate will support and deputise if needed for the management team in delivering KPI’s and implementing profit opportunities and implement individual, daily and weekly sales targets.
Contract: Permanent
As one of the store leaders, you'll be responsible for keeping customers happy, sales booming, and the sales team motivated to crush their goals.
Contract: Full-Time
You will be expected to use your expertise in the field of exceptional consumer service and product knowledge to serve and deliver a premium brand experience to our consumers.
Contract: Full-Time
You will be expected to use your knowledge for digital devices to create a bond between online- and offline sales or services in the store.
Contract: 30-Hours a week
Use your expertise in the field of exceptional consumer service and product knowledge to serve and deliver a premium brand experience to our consumers.
Contract: 20-Hours a week
Alongside providing exceptional customer service you will assist the store's Leads and Coaches in training new employees.
Contract: 14-Hours a week
You will support various departments and recommend appropriate products to reach sales targets.
Contract: 8-Hours a week
You will be expected to use your expertise in the field of exceptional consumer service and product knowledge to serve and deliver a premium brand experience to our consumers.