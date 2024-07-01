Every new job opening at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds including security officer
Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.
Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, the site recently celebrated the opening of some brand new sites.
Any of these job openings could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.
Job: Security Officer
Contract: 4 shifts on, 4 shifts off - 12 hours per shift
Description: To protect customer's property, people and/or assets by providing security services in direct accordance with the sites published Assignment Instructions (AI's) and any subsequent changes.
Job: Cleaning Team Leader
Contract: 42.5 hours per week
Description: The Senior Team Leader will allocate cleaning duties, manage and control the issuing and usage of cleaning materials and provide inductions and specific training on equipment, cleaning practices and use of chemicals.
