Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.
Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, the site recently celebrated the opening of some brand new sites.
Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Deneco's and ProCook. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.
Contract: 5 hours per week
Employee responsibilities include providing excellent customer service and actively selling to meet sales targets and striving to exceed customer expectations at all times.
Contract: 40 hours
The assistant manager is expected to be sales focused with good retailing skills and customer service. You will also be expected to motivate and inspire those working for you.
Contract: 8 Hours per week
The Fragrance Shop are on the lookout for an enthusiastic, motivated and reliable Sales Consultant to join their team. Employees are trained to offer the very best expertise and knowledge within the fragrance industry.
Contract: Zero Hours Contract
Deneco’s are looking to recruit a part-time barista/café staff with customer service experience or similar food environment. This is a permanent position and weekly hours will vary depending on the time of year.
