Every Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre job opening including Deneco's and ProCook

New job openings have become available at the White Rose Shopping Centre.
Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, the site recently celebrated the opening of some brand new sites.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Deneco's and ProCook. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

The White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Picture: James HardistyThe White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty
ProCook - Sales Advisor x2

Contract: 5 hours per week

Employee responsibilities include providing excellent customer service and actively selling to meet sales targets and striving to exceed customer expectations at all times.

Quiz Clothing - Assistant Manager

Contract: 40 hours

The assistant manager is expected to be sales focused with good retailing skills and customer service. You will also be expected to motivate and inspire those working for you.

The Fragrance Shop - Sales Consultant

Contract: 8 Hours per week

The Fragrance Shop are on the lookout for an enthusiastic, motivated and reliable Sales Consultant to join their team. Employees are trained to offer the very best expertise and knowledge within the fragrance industry.

Deneco’s - Barista

Contract: Zero Hours Contract

Deneco’s are looking to recruit a part-time barista/café staff with customer service experience or similar food environment. This is a permanent position and weekly hours will vary depending on the time of year.

