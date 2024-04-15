Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Deneco's and ProCook. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Contract: 5 hours per week

Employee responsibilities include providing excellent customer service and actively selling to meet sales targets and striving to exceed customer expectations at all times.

Contract: 40 hours

The assistant manager is expected to be sales focused with good retailing skills and customer service. You will also be expected to motivate and inspire those working for you.

Contract: 8 Hours per week

The Fragrance Shop are on the lookout for an enthusiastic, motivated and reliable Sales Consultant to join their team. Employees are trained to offer the very best expertise and knowledge within the fragrance industry.

Contract: Zero Hours Contract

