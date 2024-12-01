The owner of a new pilates studio in Leeds is set to open a second site next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven Eleven opened in a transformed site in Limewood Business Park, Seacroft, in August this year.

Behind this new addition to the fitness scene is founder Holly Puddephatt, who stepped away from her two decades long career in financial services to pursue the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now just four months later, Holly has announced she is bringing the studio, which offers everything from reformer pilates to prenatal classes, to York.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Holly said: “We've been busy, busier than I hoped we would be to be honest.

Holly Puddephatt, owner of Eleven Eleven Studio in Limewood Business Park, Seacroft, Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthrope | Jonathan Gawthrope

“I knew there was a demand for this and it's just been amazing. The feedback we've had has been so good. Seeing the health outcomes that people have had and the change that they've seen mentally and physically, it's just so rewarding.

“We've done lots of wellness events as well as lots of community events and I think that's one of the best things. We've really built a lovely, lovely community here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located just off Monks Cross Shopping Park, the new studio will be an extension of the venue here in Leeds and is expected to open in mid-January 2025.

“I lived in York in my 20s, so it's like a city that I'm also very close to as well as Leeds,” Holly said.

“In my mind, I did think if I was going to open another one, it would be there; I'm really familiar with the area, I've got lots of friends there, and I know that they've probably got less in terms of reform and wellness spaces than what we have in Leeds - and there wasn't loads in Leeds, so that was what drove me towards it.”

It all happened a little quicker than Holly expected. The Leeds site was a year in the making but the stars have aligned much quicker for this second opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“York is literally crying out something like this,” Holly said.

“There's just nothing at all there. And it was just really exciting to be able to bring this kind of thing to York, which, in the whole fitness space, is really underserved to be honest and I certainly found that when I lived there.”

Find out more information about Eleven Eleven via the brand’s official social media channels.