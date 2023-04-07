A host of exciting new businesses have opened in Leeds over the last month, with more on the way.
From a much-awaited cafe and a new Ibiza-style bar in the city centre to a pizza joint in Kirkstall and a gym in Seacroft, they all bring something unique to Leeds' ever-evolving hospitality and leisure offering.
Here are eight new openings you have to try – and five more on the way soon.
Gastropub Three's A Crowd, formerly The Reliance, opened in North Street on March 1. The pub underwent a six-figure refurbishment, renovating the back bar, the toilets and kitchen and sprucing up the floors. Three's a Crowd, which has a branch in Harrogate, is known for its high-quality, locally sourced food, premium wine list and relaxed atmosphere. It serves a range of craft beers - including one named after its predecessor - and seats up to 82 diners. Photo: James Hardisty
Aarti, which specialises in South Indian and Punjabi cuisine, opened a new restaurant in the city centre earlier this month, replacing its existing branch on Street Lane in Roundhay. The Swinegate restaurant serves Aarti menu staples - from dosa, vegetarian and meat platters to biriyani dishes. Aarti is open from noon to 10pm every day, apart from Sundays where they close an hour earlier at 9pm. Photo: Steve Riding
Taylor's Sports Bar and Grill opened in Headingley on March 12. From boxing champion Josh Warrington to Leeds Rhinos legends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield, the bar is adorned with action shots of the city’s biggest sporting stars. Owner Andy Taylor has picked out 10 greats to be inducted on the local heroes hall of fame, an upstairs lounge in the bar with five huge TVs, with more to be voted in by customers. The bar will soon launch its food menu with American-style food including good quality burgers, hotdogs and nachos. Photo: Bruce Rollinson