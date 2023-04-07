4 . Taylor's Sports Bar and Grill

Taylor's Sports Bar and Grill opened in Headingley on March 12. From boxing champion Josh Warrington to Leeds Rhinos legends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield, the bar is adorned with action shots of the city’s biggest sporting stars. Owner Andy Taylor has picked out 10 greats to be inducted on the local heroes hall of fame, an upstairs lounge in the bar with five huge TVs, with more to be voted in by customers. The bar will soon launch its food menu with American-style food including good quality burgers, hotdogs and nachos. Photo: Bruce Rollinson