A former animal sanctuary in Leeds has sold for £1m, smashing its guide price by more than £300,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy O and Harbin, two of the former Leeds Donkey Sanctuary's adoption donkeys, pictured with Sarah Murray in June, 2020. | National World

It went under the hammer with Pugh Auctions earlier this month. Leeds City Council, which owned the land and buildings, confirmed the sale was part of ongoing efforts to plug a budget gap of more than £100m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority had set a guide price of £790,000 for the site, but fierce bidding drove the final sale price up to £1,110,000.

Pugh described the property as “a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a stunning and outstanding rural property extending to approximately 3.06 acres (1.24 hectares)”, adding that it was “set amidst the Greenbelt in one of the most prestigious locations of West Yorkshire”.

The sanctuary, which had operated since 1998, closed its gates in August 2023 due to rising costs, leading to the loss of 12 jobs and the rehoming of its 23 resident donkeys. Its closure was part of a wider restructure that also saw the charity shut centres in Manchester, Birmingham and Devon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Pugh’s listing, the site could be “suitable for change of use and redevelopment subject to the usual planning consent”, and “potentially offers a unique opportunity, to create a magnificent residential dwelling of character situated in this much sought after rural area”.

The property includes an equestrian centre with indoor and outdoor arenas, barns, stables, offices, and staff accommodation - as well as an attached residential dwelling.

The council previously said an auction would be quicker than marketing the site through an estate agent and allow it to realise its value sooner.

Surrounded by countryside near Blackhill Lane and Lineham Farm, the land sits within the “Yorkshire Golden Triangle” - offering easy access to Leeds, Harrogate, and York.