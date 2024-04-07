Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Qualified plumber Josh Stringer, now 24, quit his full-time job in 2022 to start his own business, Dog Showers.

It was not a planned endeavour. The idea behind installing showers to the exterior of homes in Leeds came following a conversation with his mum about the mess the pets make around the house after walks.

The first shower was installed at his childhood home. And through the power of social media, Josh began getting booked for jobs.

Josh Stringer, 24, pictured with his Dog Shower. Photo: NW

Demand for Dog Showers reached such a level that the young entrepreneur thought it would be best to quit his job and pursue the business full-time.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post two years ago, Josh said he had a dream to take the business nationwide.

And he’s done just that, installing showers in cities like Manchester, Lincoln and Cornwall. Josh said he is proud of himself for reaching these milestones.

He added: “It makes you feel good and successful, especially with a lot of people say that ‘it’s a fad, it won’t last’ and that I should go back to my job.

“But the last two years have been really good. I’ve always wanted to work for myself. I went into subcontractor work, which has been a rollercoaster, but the Dog Shower business has always been a constant.

“Proving people wrong in a sense, I like that. When people think that it won’t be doable, certain jobs are a challenge, I always find a way to do it. I like the end result and I like giving customers a product that they are over the moon with.”

Josh has installed hundreds of Dog Showers across the country. Photo: NW

Josh, who often hears that the Dog Showers are “worth its weight in gold”, has transformed the product since its conception. Now more compact, Josh is also able to personalise the boxes with dog names.

He has also spent more time recently marketing the product, as he looks to take the showers to the “next level”.