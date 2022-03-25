Young Bramley entrepreneur quits job to keep up with demand for viral Dog Showers business

Josh Stringer, 22, is a qualified plumber and has been in full time employment for more than four years.

However, a chance conversation with his mum regarding the mess their dogs made in the house after walks led Josh to come up with the idea of installing 'dog showers' on the exterior of homes in Leeds.

Josh started at his childhood home, installing his first design for his mum. Pic: Simon Hulme

The showers run both hot and cold water and do not need an electricity supply.

Josh started at his childhood home, installing his first design for his mum.

He posted the idea on social media and got a few shares in the first night.

When he woke up the next morning however, Josh's idea had been shared thousands of times across the country, with customers eager to get their own version of the dog shower.

Just two weeks later, Josh was forced to give up his job and pursue his solo dreams of becoming an entrepreneur at the age of just 22.

He is now installing at least two dog showers every day and has even had to pay his friends to monitor his social media accounts, such is the demand for his services.

Josh is now having enquiries from across England due to the surge in popularity of his Facebook page.

"I honestly can't believe it", Josh said.

"My employers weren't too impressed when I handed in my notice but this is something I really wanted to do.

"It has been brilliant so far."

Josh started his business in the second week of February, 2022.

He has since amassed thousands of followers on his Facebook page, where he answers customer questions and receives orders.

"It got so busy I had to pay my mate to reply on my account too", Josh joked.

"Every day when I finish work I come home to reply to all the customers on social media."

Josh is now looking to expand the business nationwide and is being assisted by his brother Chris, 30, to keep up with orders.

"We have had a lot of positive feedback from customers which is great", Josh said.

"People send us videos of them using the dog showers and how much of a difference it has made.

"I never thought the idea which came from a conversation with mum would turn into this."

Here, Josh answers some of the most common questions he gets asked about the showers:

Q: Does it need an existing outdoor hot water feed?

A: No. We usually install the shower and box on the opposite side of an existing hot and cold water feed such as your kitchen or downstairs toilet, or near your boiler. Pipework re routing can be done if you was wanting it installing elsewhere.

Q: Does it freeze?

A: No. The pipes are sleeved and insulated, and the box itself is and insulated box, which we then also insulate further.

Q: Does it need an electric supply?

A: No. It is a mixer shower which means it is fed by hot and cold water pipes.

Q: Is it hot water?

A: Yes. This outdoor dog shower is exactly the same as a shower you have in your house. It is a mixed feed, which gives you the choice of any temperature, hot or cold.

Q: Do I need existing outside taps?

A: No. it doesn’t make a difference if there’s an outside tap there, we can either relocate it or install the outdoor shower next to it.

Q: How long does installation take?

A: Roughly 2 hours.