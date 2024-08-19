Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A glitzy Leeds hotel has been named among the most luxurious stays in the UK.

Dakota Leeds, on Russell Street, boasts spacious suites, a high-end grill restaurant, cocktail bar and countless celebrity guests.

In the latest accolade for the celebrated hotel, review website Tripadvisor has placed it in 18th on its list of the best luxury destinations in the UK.

Dakota Leeds has been named among the best luxury hotels in the UK. | National World

The 94-bedroom venue recently underwent a huge refurbishment of its first floor, transforming the former Salon Privé bar into new room types, some complete with private outdoor terraces.

It is part of a hotel chain founded in Scotland in 2006 and now has five hotels across the UK.

It has played host to several stars over the years, including top singers performing at the nearby First Direct Arena like Rod Stewart.

Samuel L Jackson stayed at the Dakota Hotel as a huge Marvel production was filmed in Leeds. | Simon Hulme

In 2022, when a huge new Marvel series was filmed on the streets of Leeds, American superstar actor Samuel L Jackson came to stay at the hotel and was described by staff as a “true gent”.

Named after the Dakota airliner, which took its inaugural flight from New York to Chicago in 1936, the hotel’s aims to offer timeless luxury at affordable prices.

The general manager previously told the YEP that he is confident the new suites at the hotel are “the most luxurious bedrooms in the city”.

The hotel has an impressive five star rating on Tripadvisor, with 2,527 reviews.