The Government announced a raft of 'Plan B' coronavirus measures last week in response to rising cases of the Omicron variant.

This includes guidance to work from home "where possible" - meaning many offices will be left empty once again.

The West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has warned the sectors that will suffer as a result of this guidance are the same sectors which have been worst-hit by lockdowns, particularly businesses in hospitality and retail.

Plan B restrictions include guidance for people to work from home where possible (Photo: James Hardisty)

Fatjon Muça owns The Whitehall Restaurant and Bar in the heart of the city's business district, which opened just nine months before the pandemic hit.

The business is reliant on footfall from neighbouring offices and has been thriving since it reopened in April, but Mr Muça fears the new working from home guidance will knock lunchtime orders.

“It has been absolutely amazing, busy everyday until the announcement now," he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"We’ve been hit by cancellations and every time I pick up the phone or check emails and see a cancellation, it does get me down.

“It brought me back to that feeling when we were asked to close, it brings back the nightmare we had.

“But as long as we can keep trading we are keeping our chins up. We have built a good reputation and in terms of sustainability, we are in a better position now than we were.

“The first time round I was worried financially, but now we are more worried mentally. I don’t think we can take another lockdown.”

Mark Goldstone, head of business representation and policy for West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said companies need more time to prepare for changing regulations (Photo: Simon Hulme)

The NHS Covid Pass is now mandatory for entry into nightclubs and other large gatherings.

And if this were to be rolled out to restaurants and other hospitality venues, Mr Muça fears it will deter people from going out for meals.

“We are luxury, we’re not essential," he added.

"You don’t need to go to a restaurant, although that’s what we work hard for - to eat or drink.

"But instead of going out twice or three times a month, I think people will reduce that to one. And that’s going to affect our trade.”

The British Chamber of Commerce has warned the guidance to work from home will come at a "huge cost to swatches of businesses" as it called for extra support from the Government for all firms affected.

And although an upcoming report from the West and North Yorkshire chamber shows positive signs of economic recovery across the region, its head of business representation and policy said companies need more time to prepare for changing regulations.

Mark Goldstone added: "For many firms it will be business as usual, many of them haven't started to come back to the office in full numbers anyway.

"The sectors it will hit this time are the ones it hit last time. And it's not a great time of year to be limiting activity in city centres.

"Businesses will follow the rules, but we need the time to make plans and prepare. We'll cope, but it will be challenging for some and we need to recognise that.

"The Government needs to look at the financial support available for the businesses that are going to get hit.

"We just need to get through the next few weeks and make sure the booster programme is rolled out fast to everybody."