The UK Health Security Agency (UKSA) has published a breakdown of cases of the Covid variant by English local authority, up to December 6.

Figures show three confirmed Omicron cases in Leeds, as well as a further six suspected cases - where tests showed an absence of the marker called the S-gene.

This is missing in variants such as Omicron and Alpha but present in Delta cases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures show three confirmed Omicron cases in Leeds, as well as a further six suspected cases (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Once identified, swabs showing the so-called ‘S-gene dropout’ can then be sent for definitive testing for Omicron.

About one in every six positive PCR tests are sent for genome sequencing to determine which variant they are - a process which can take many days.

The UKSA has said the Omicron strain of coronavirus is expected to become the dominant variant in the UK by mid-December.

In a briefing on Friday, the agency said if current trends continue unchanged, the UK will exceed one million Omicron infections by the end of the month.

Analysis of 581 people with confirmed Omicron cases showed the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron when compared with the Delta variant.

But the UKHSA said that preliminary data showed vaccine effectiveness “considerably increased” in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70 to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said: “These early estimates should be treated with caution but they indicate that a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant compared to Delta strain.

“The data suggest this risk is significantly reduced following a booster vaccine, so I urge everyone to take up their booster when eligible. We expect the vaccines to show higher protection against the serious complications of Covid-19, so if you haven’t yet had your first two doses please book an appointment straight away.”