The Prime Minister has brought forward the target of offering a Covid-19 booster jab to every adult by a month. The target had previously been the end of January, but that has been brought forward to the end of December.

He said everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the new year.

Mr Johnson added the “emergency operation” will be assisted by deploying 42 military planning teams across every region and setting up additional vaccine sites and mobile units.

Three Omicron cases have so far been confirmed in Leeds, as well as a further six suspected cases - but the real number is likely to be far higher, as testing for Omicron is a lengthy process.

There were a total of 2,644 new Covid cases in the seven days to December 7, the latest available Government figures.

That's an infection rate of 331 new cases per 100,000 people, up 4.7 per cent from the previous seven days.

Here, we reveal the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates in the seven days to December 7. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Churwell Churwell recorded 60 new cases, that’s an infection rate of 974.3. It’s up 140% from the previous week. Photo Sales

2. Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes recorded 45 new cases, that’s an infection rate of 844.3. It’s down 10% from the previous week. Photo Sales

3. Otley South Otley South recorded 45 new cases, that’s an infection rate of 595.8. It’s up 12.5% from the previous week. Photo Sales

4. Moor Allerton Moor Allerton recorded 37 new cases, that’s an infection rate of 585.4. It’s up 60.9% from the previous week. Photo: Google Photo Sales