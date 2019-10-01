Costa Coffee are giving away free drinks in Leeds today - here's how to claim

Have your say

Costa Coffee are giving away free drinks from their self-service machines today - in celebration of International Coffee Day.

A free beverage will be available at over 8,500 Costa Express machines and coffee enthusiasts can choose between an Americano, Latte, Espresso or Cappuccino.

Hot chocolate and syrups will also be available for those who prefer a sweeter tasting hot beverage.

Costa is encouraging customers to sign up for its Coffee Club app and everyone that scans the app with a free drink today is entered into a prize draw.

The top prize is free Costa coffee for a year.

Where can I claim my free coffee?

The offer is available until 12.15am on Wednesday and there are 10 Costa Express locations in the city centre:

Tesco Express @ Blenheim Terrace, Woodhouse Lane, LS2 9HD

Tesco Express @ Calverley Street, LS1 3DX

Nisa @ Leeds Plaza, Claypit Lane, LS2 8AR

Co Op @ West Point, Wellington Street, LS1 4JJ

Sainsburys Superstore @ Headrow, LS1 8EQ

Co Op @ New York Street, LS2 7DY

Tesco Express @ Boar Lane, LS1 6EY

Co Op @ Sovereign Square, Swinegate, LS1 4AG

Tesco Express @ Bridgewater Place, Water Lane, LS11 5RU

Tesco Express @ Clarence Dock, LS10 1PZ

You can find a Costa Express in your Leeds area here.

