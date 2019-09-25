15 tasty places you can eat out in Leeds for under £10
Don't fancy cooking but on a budget? Leeds has plenty on offer for diners looking for something on the cheaper side.
Here are 15 of the best Leeds restaurants and cafes where you can grab lunch or dinner for under a tenner.
1. Archies Bar and Kitchen, Granary Wharf
This restaurant has a great value all day menu which serves everything from organic porridge to slow-roasted belly pork. Prices range from eight to ten pounds for mains. At weekends they also put on discos.