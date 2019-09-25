Leeds cheap eats

15 tasty places you can eat out in Leeds for under £10

Don't fancy cooking but on a budget? Leeds has plenty on offer for diners looking for something on the cheaper side.

Here are 15 of the best Leeds restaurants and cafes where you can grab lunch or dinner for under a tenner.

This restaurant has a great value all day menu which serves everything from organic porridge to slow-roasted belly pork. Prices range from eight to ten pounds for mains. At weekends they also put on discos.

1. Archies Bar and Kitchen, Granary Wharf

This is a great one for fans of Japanese food, as Senbon Sakura does a huge range of loaded small plates. Katsu curry, sushi and noodles are all on offer, usually for under a tenner each.

2. Senbon Sakura, Great George Street

Whats better than pizza? Cheap pizza. At Pizza Fellas on Vicar Lane youll find great value pizzas, with a margherita pizza and the Number Six with salami for under ten pounds.

3. Pizza Fella, Vicar Lane

There are a few great value eateries in Belgrave Music Hall, but one of the best is Patty Smiths, which serves up tasty loaded burgers which cost just over a fiver each and include a veggie option.

4. Belgrave Music Hall, Cross Belgrave Street

