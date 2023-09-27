Residents in a Leeds suburb have shared their sadness as their Wilko shop closes its doors.

The high street chain started its closure process across the UK earlier this month. The Morley branch was the first in Leeds to close down, with all shops set to close by Sunday October 8 as the collapse of the historic retailer comes to a close.

The hardware and furnishings retailer tumbled into administration last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.

Leeds shoppers have shared their thoughts on the closure of Wilko in Crossgates Shopping Centre (Photo by National World/Leeds TV)

Crossgates Shopping Centre lost its Wilko branch this week. We hit the suburb to ask local shoppers what they made of the closure – and what they’d like to see replace the shop.

Simone, who has been a regular at the branch for 25 years, said: “They generally sold almost anything you can think of - apart from furniture obviously. But it was a great atmosphere, great staff willing to help you, and it’s a sad day now it’s closed.

"It would be lovely to see a supermarket instead of having to go half a mile/a mile away.”

Philip, who has been a customer for a decade, said “I found it very convenient to buy decorating stuff, we were painting a new house so it was always the bits and bobs around that.

"It’s just sad for the people who work there and clearly it’s sad for the community because it’s quite a big shop for the shopping centre. To lose that as a shop is very sad."