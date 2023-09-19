Wilko has revealed the locations of two stores in Leeds that are to close for good next week.

Administrators said today (September 19) that 111 stores across the country will serve customers for a final time.

The firm will close 37 stores after trading next Monday (September 25), a further 37 the following Wednesday (September 27) and another 37 on Friday (September 29).

The high street chain, which entered administration last month, started its closure process last week.

Administrators have announce a raft of Wilko's closures. Photo: James Hardisty.

On Monday, the company’s Crossgates branch will close. That will be followed by the closure of Wilko’s Armley branch, in Stanningley Road.