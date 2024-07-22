Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New job openings are available at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.

Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Contract: 4 shifts on, 4 shifts off - 12 hours per shift

Description: To protect customer's property, people and/or assets by providing security services in direct accordance with the sites published Assignment Instructions (AI's) and any subsequent changes.

Contract: ​8-hours part time

Description: The candidate will learn to make delicious bubble tea to standard recipes and be able to maintain a tidy and clean work environment for both customers and team members.

Contract: Permanent - 16 hours per week

Description: You will work to provide friendly and helpful levels of customer service to ensure every customer has a positive shopping experience.

Contract: Permanent - 24 hours per week

Description: The role of a Guest Services Ambassador is to ensure that the Centre offers guests a superb experience consistently, whether it's for shopping, eating out or leisure.