Wetherspoons unveils reopening date for Leeds Station pub following £500k refurbishment

A J D Wetherspoon pub in Leeds is set to reopen this week following a £500,000 refurbishment project.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 12:05 pm

Wetherspoons, in Leeds City Station, has been closed for more than six weeks as it was gutted out inside.

The refurbishment project included redecoration, toilet upgrades, bar works and furniture refurbishment.

A pizza oven was also added to the kitchen.

Wetherspoons, in Leeds City Station, will reopen on Friday

A Wetherspoon spokesperson has confirmed that the pub will reopen on Friday June 17 at 7am.

It follows the £1.5million refurbishment of the Bowling Green, in Otley, which reopened last month.

The pub, which had been closed for five months, has almost doubled in size following a huge expansion project.

