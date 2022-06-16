Wetherspoons, in Leeds City Station, has been closed for more than six weeks as it was gutted out inside.
The refurbishment project included redecoration, toilet upgrades, bar works and furniture refurbishment.
A pizza oven was also added to the kitchen.
A Wetherspoon spokesperson has confirmed that the pub will reopen on Friday June 17 at 7am.
It follows the £1.5million refurbishment of the Bowling Green, in Otley, which reopened last month.
The pub, which had been closed for five months, has almost doubled in size following a huge expansion project.