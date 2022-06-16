The refurbishment project included redecoration, toilet upgrades, bar works and furniture refurbishment.

A pizza oven was also added to the kitchen.

Wetherspoons, in Leeds City Station, will reopen on Friday

A Wetherspoon spokesperson has confirmed that the pub will reopen on Friday June 17 at 7am.

It follows the £1.5million refurbishment of the Bowling Green, in Otley, which reopened last month.