The Bowling Green in Otley opened as a Wetherspoon pub in July 2010.

The pub, which has been closed for five months, has almost doubled in size following a huge expansion project.

Wetherspoon purchased the former Harry Travis agricultural store building to the rear of the pub, as well as utilising a small outdoor courtyard area at the side of the building.#

The Bowling Green prior to its refurbishment

The bar area has been moved to the back of the pub and the kitchen area also extended, with new facilities added.

The existing large beer garden remains.

Otley Town Mayor, Councillor Sylvia Thomson, will officially open the pub with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9am on Tuesday March 15.

A total of 40 new jobs have been created following the refurbishment and existing staff, who were deployed to other local Wetherspoon pubs during the closure for the work, will return to complete the full team of 65 staff members.

Pub manager Rebekah Black said: “Wetherspoon has spent £1.5 million on the pub, providing further investment into the town, as well as new jobs for local people.

"The new-look extended pub will also prove a great asset to the business.

“Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Bowling Green and we are confident that they will be impressed by the new extension to the building.”