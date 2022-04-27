Wetherspoon confirms why its Leeds Station pub is temporarily closed

A busy JD Wetherspoon pub in Leeds city centre is temporarily closed.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 11:45 am

Commuters have spotted that Wetherspoons, in Leeds Station, has been closed this week - and has been gutted out inside.

A spokesperson for the pub group has confirmed the pub is closed for at least four weeks.

Wetherspoons, in Leeds Station, is closed and has been gutted out inside

This is due to a £500,000 refurbishment project, which will see redecoration, toilet upgrades, bar works and furniture refurbishment.

A pizza oven will also be added to the kitchen.

The pub is expected to reopen in June.

It follows the £1.5million refurbishment of the Bowling Green, in Otley, which reopened last month.

The pub, which had been closed for five months, has almost doubled in size following a huge expansion project.

