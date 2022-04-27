Commuters have spotted that Wetherspoons, in Leeds Station, has been closed this week - and has been gutted out inside.
A spokesperson for the pub group has confirmed the pub is closed for at least four weeks.
This is due to a £500,000 refurbishment project, which will see redecoration, toilet upgrades, bar works and furniture refurbishment.
A pizza oven will also be added to the kitchen.
The pub is expected to reopen in June.
It follows the £1.5million refurbishment of the Bowling Green, in Otley, which reopened last month.
The pub, which had been closed for five months, has almost doubled in size following a huge expansion project.