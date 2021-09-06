Devoted fans gathered at the shopfront yesterday afternoon as team members waved goodbye to the store, which has been a part of White Rose when it first opened in 1997.

All UK Disney stores are set to close except the flagship Oxford Street store in London.

Catherine Hamilton and her son, Archie, went to see the White Rose Disney store close for the final time.

Fighting back tears, the White Rose store manager, named Simon, said at the shop front: "It really is the end of an era.

"I've been lucky enough to be part of the magic for nearly five years and it's been one of the most special jobs I've ever had.

"It's not always been easy - there's been ups and downs, but there's been more ups than downs and that's what's important.

"On behalf of all of us, thank you for being our guest and goodbye."

Among those gathered at the door was Disney mega fan Catherine Hamilton, from Bramley, and her 11-year-old son, Archie.

She said: "I used to visit my local White Rose Centre Disney store weekly almost weekly just to get my Disney fix.

"Especially during recent Covid times, my local Disney store was the place to go to get that unique magical Disney feeling

"My son has grown up visiting the Disney store and made friends with lots of the cast members there, as did I.

"I’m currently pregnant with my second child and it breaks my heart that he will never be able to experience the Disney magic locally as I did as a child and as his brother has.

"The cast members even arranged to take pictures of me in the Disney store for my pregnancy reveal back in June as I couldn’t travel to Disneyland Paris due to Covid restrictions and still wanted that Disney magic."

Catherine, who runs the Facebook fan page Disneyland Paris Tips and Fanpage - DLP Shopper Pick Up Service, added: "It really is the end of an era, and although there will still be the one London flagship store, it’s still just simply not the same."

Disney said guests will "continue to have access to Disney shopping experiences in 600+ Disney Parks stores, shop-in-shops, lifestyle and outlet locations, as well as third party retailers around the world."