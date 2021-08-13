The White Rose shopping centre stores that have closed for good during Covid

A series of big names have closed for good since the first lockdown in March 2020.

It looks like the next to go will be the Disney Store - with staff expecting it to close its doors in the coming months.

Below are the White Rose shops that are no longer open.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe

1. Burton Menswear store Burton is another casualty in the Arcadia group. It was announced today that all stores will close after the brand was snapped up by online retailer Boohoo. Buy photo

2. Carphone Warehouse chain In March, technology retail giant Dixons Carphone wielded the axe on its Carphone Warehouse chain, closing all of its standalone UK stores including in Leeds. Outlets inside Currys PC World, in Albion Street, White Rose and Guiseley, remain open. Buy photo

3. Debenhams Boohoo purchased the Debenhams brand and website of department store chain for £55 million but it did not take on the company’s 118 stores - meaning around 12,000 jobs were likely to be lost. There is also a Debenhams store in Briggate. Buy photo

4. Dorothy Perkins Burton's sister brand Dorothy Perkins will also see the closure of all its Leeds stores, following the sale of the brand to Boohoo. Buy photo