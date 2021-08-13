The White Rose shopping centre stores that have closed for good during Covid

A series of big names have closed for good since the first lockdown in March 2020.
It looks like the next to go will be the Disney Store - with staff expecting it to close its doors in the coming months.
But in better news, M&S has announced it will relocate its White Rose store to the vacant Debenhams.
Below are the White Rose shops that are no longer open.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe