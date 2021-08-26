Disney said the popular store will cease trading on September 5, 2021.

This follows an announcement in March that Disney would be closing a number of physical stores across the world as it shifts to focus on its ecommerce business and significantly reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint.

In March, Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products Games and Publishing at Disney, said: "Over the next year Disney will focus on providing a more seamless, personalized and franchise-focused ecommerce experience through its shopDisney platform which will be complemented by greater integration with Disney Parks apps and social media platforms.

The store is set to close on September 5, Disney told the YEP

"This will be coupled with an assortment of new and elevated merchandise from the Company’s full range of brands, including adult apparel collections and artist collaborations, trend-forward streetwear, premium home products and collectibles.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

Rumours of the closure - previously covered by the YEP - were met with shock and sadness by loyal customers.