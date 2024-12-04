A premium Leeds shopping centre is celebrating a record footfall for the year by offering visitors to win a set of huge giveaways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Gate, which is home to 26 stores and restaurants including John Lewis & Partners, The White Company, Anthropologie and new restaurant, Caffé Concerto, has seen the number of visitors this year up 15 per cent compared to the centre’s previously busiest footfall year of 2019.

An additional 850,000 people have been through the centre’s doors in 2024 with the centre on target to achieve a million more visitors than 2019 by the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Gate in Leeds has seen its highest year for footfall since opening 2016. | Pink Gorilla

To celebrate the milestone, Victoria Leeds, which opened the site in 2016 and also operates Victoria Quarter, is activating a host of giveaways under the banner of ‘Catch the Magic’.

For six days starting from tomorrow (December 5) visitors to the two sites will have the chance to win a host of luxury prizes worth thousands.

Included will be an interactive Crystal Maze-style game where shoppers can have a go at catching a black prize ball whilst battling against cyclone winds. Up for grabs are goodies from Mulberry, The Ivy, Barbour, Missoma, Cheaney, Monica Vinader, Harvey Nichols and many more.

There’s also the chance to win a prize bundle worth £1,000 in the centre’s ‘win the window’ giveaway in Victoria Quarter. A store window will be filled with mystery gifts and every shopper has the chance to win it all, by scanning a QR code and entering the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Leeds senior general manager, Jo Coburn, said: “We’ve enjoyed a hugely successful year at Victoria Leeds welcoming some fantastic new brands to the centre and seeing footfall at Victoria Gate hit new heights.

“As we approach Christmas, we wanted to thank our customers and give even more cause for celebration with some amazing giveaways and immersive entertainment. We can’t wait to unveil ‘Catch the Magic’ and bring some extra festive joy for visitors to Victoria Gate.”

‘Catch The Magic’ takes place at Victoria Gate from December 5 to 10 between midday and 4pm each day. For more information visit the Victoria Leeds website.