It’s the week long event for dedicated followers of fashion which promises to absolutely fabulous.

Victoria Leeds has announced the return of its hugely popular Fashion Week offering a dazzling celebration of fashion from a collection of luxury labels and premium high-street favourites.

Fashion lovers can look forward to a week-long programme of curated events, exclusive experiences, and in-store activations – all leading up to the highlight of the week, a show-stopping catwalk event. It runs from Saturday, May 31 until Sunday, June 8.

Last year the runway show was a complete sell-out, attracting over 200 guests and reaching an online audience of over 79,000 via a live online stream.

Victoria Leeds has announced the return of its hugely popular Fashion Week. | Victoria Leeds

Kicking things off in colourful style on Saturday 31 May and 1 st June is award-winning personal stylist and colour analyst Laura Fawcett. Laura will be hosting complimentary taster colour analysis sessions helping shoppers to discover shades that truly flatter and boost confidence.

On Tuesday, June, 3 restaurant The Cut & Craft and Midlife Magic will host the lively and inspiring Ageless Style Fashion Brunch. Special guests include midlife models and style gurus, Rachel Peru, Bernadette Gledhill and Annie Stirk.

They will be joined by TV personality Christine Talbot, as they share their takes on personal style, fashion favourites and faux pas, beauty tips, and much more.

The glittering fashion show will take place on Thursday, June 5, and promises to be a show-stopping night of style. Hosted by broadcast journalist, Michelle Eagleton - presenter of the Victoria Leeds ‘Style Arcades’ podcast - this unmissable event will be a celebration of the hottest spring/summer trends, brought to life by stunning looks from over 20 of Victoria Leeds’ top retailers.

After the main event, the fun will continue upstairs at the 4th Floor Brasserie at Harvey Nichols, where all guests are invited to an exclusive after-party with a live DJ, drinks and canapés.

From Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8, guests can step into the VL Shop-the Looks Style Lounge for a weekend of effortless inspiration and expert advice. In-the-know stylists will be on hand to offer complimentary, one-on-one style guidance, helping to decode the season’s hottest trends and all the looks fresh from the fashion show.

Victoria Leeds centre director, Jo Coburn, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back Victoria Leeds Fashion Week – bigger and more stylish than ever! Our highly anticipated, award-winning fashion show will take centre stage again, showcasing the newest summer trends and must-have pieces from our premium brands.

“We’re pulling out all the stops this year to bring a jam-packed week full of stylish activations and a few surprises, along with a special charity fashion pop-up from Smart Works Leeds. There’s something for every style lover and it’s going to be an unforgettable celebration of fashion at its finest.”

The event will once again be supporting charity Smart Works Leeds, which helps unemployed women to get the coaching, clothing and confidence they need to secure employment.

Smart Works will be hosting a Pop Up throughout the week in Victoria Gate, selling mainly new and pre-loved designer and premium high street finds. All money raised, as well as proceeds from fashion show ticket sales, will help the charity to continue supporting women into work to live independent lives.