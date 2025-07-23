Vanilla: London-based womenswear brand opens new store at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:54 BST
Women’s fashion brand Vanilla has officially launched a new store in Leeds today.

Expanding the diverse retail offering at White Rose Shopping Centre, the London-based brand is now offering its Pink Vanilla and Blue Vanilla collections, featuring clothing, footwear, and accessories for shoppers of all ages.

Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Our guests have been excited to see Vanilla’s doors open since we announced the brand earlier this year.

Vanilla has opened at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.
Vanilla has opened at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds. | Vanilla

“The store looks fantastic, with both the Pink Vanilla and Blue Vanilla collections offering something for everyone.

“We know visitors will enjoy browsing the variety of options available at Vanilla’s new store, from casual wear to stunning occasion outfits.”

Michelle Burns, head of retail stores at Vanilla, said: “We have been waiting for the right location at White Rose Shopping Centre since we opened our first standalone store in 2021.

The new store stocks both Blue Vanilla and Pink Vanilla collections.
The new store stocks both Blue Vanilla and Pink Vanilla collections. | Vanilla

“As the brand continues to grow from strength to strength, this is the perfect location for Vanilla, and our first store in Leeds.

“We are sure White Rose visitors will love our approach to fashion and trend-led collections.”

The store has opened in part of the former M&S ground floor space, directly opposite Primark.

