Plans have been unveiled to double the size of a top Primark store in Leeds.

Primark has today announced long-term plans to extend its store at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds, to offer shoppers even more choice across its extensive fashion, beauty, lifestyle and home ranges.

The expansion will see the current store almost double in size from 26,200 sq. ft to 55,700 sq. ft and is expected to complete in 2027.

Danny Boylen, Store Manager at Primark Leeds White Rose, said: “Our store in Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre is such a popular destination for local shoppers and we’re excited to give them even more of what they know and love from us.

“We realise this work is going to take some time to complete, so would like to thank our colleagues and customers for their understanding as the extension plans get underway in the months ahead, but we look forward to welcoming customers in-store as usual during this time.”

Local shoppers will start to see changes from Monday, April 7 when the works will begin.

Entrance to the store via Car Park 2 will be temporarily out of use during the renovation works, which means customers can access the store through either the ground floor or first floor mall entrance, with the store open as usual and no changes to operating hours.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Primark’s extension and store refurbishment is great news for White Rose and our guests. The new store will offer even more choice, and upgrades such as energy-efficient lighting which fit with our own sustainability goals at the centre.

“The investment shows great confidence in White Rose and our retail mix, and we look forward to sharing more news with guests in due course. Our team are on-hand to help with alternative routes and parking in the meantime.”

Primark continues to invest in its 197 stores up and down the country and is completing the rollout of its popular Click & Collect service to all its stores by the summer.

The service arrived in its Leeds White Rose store earlier this year, with the most popular items across Luggage and Childrenswear.