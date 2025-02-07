Major refurbishment work is underway to the Boots store at Trinity Shopping Centre.

In line with wider development at Trinity Leeds, Boots are completing significant building works on their flagship store.

The UK's leading health and beauty retailer is currently undergoing a host of refurbishment to their biggest stores across the country, with a program of works which will transform their health and beauty areas.

A Boots Spokesperson said: “We’re excited to be underway with the redevelopment of Boots Leeds Trinity.

“We will be transforming our health and beauty offering, and bringing the latest new trending beauty brands which we think our customers in Leeds will love.”

The store is set to remain open while work is being completed, with the pharmacy section temporarily relocated to downstairs.

Boots Trinity’s new look health and beauty area will officially reopen later this year, complete with a host of new brands.