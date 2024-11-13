Toby Carvery Morley: Popular Leeds restaurant reopens as refurbishment to bring fresh job opportunities

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT
A popular restaurant in south Leeds has reopened after refurbishment.

Toby Carvery, located on Bruntcliffe Road, Morley, reopened today (Wednesday, November 13) after being shut for a month to allow for extensive refurbishment work to be carried out.

The popular four-star Google reviews venue closed on Monday, October 14 as work got underway on the new look restaurant.

Toby Carvery, located on Bruntcliffe Road, Morley, reopened today.
Toby Carvery, located on Bruntcliffe Road, Morley, reopened today. | NW

A spokesperson for owner Mitchells & Butlers said: “The restaurant has had a full remodel including furniture, carpets and décor.

“As a result, several new jobs have been recruited for from the local area for both Front of House and Back of House roles.”

Contractors have been hard at work getting the site ready with previously erected scaffolding having now been removed from around the exterior.

The site reopens just in time for the start of the festive period, which it is already accepting bookings for.

