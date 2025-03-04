A TikTok viral Wakefield off-licence has been put up for sale.

Wakefield Wines, or ‘Wakey Wines’ as it is more popularly known, became a TikTok sensation in 2022 with customers travelling miles across the country to purchase Prime energy drinks and the shop’s range of sweets.

The shop regularly posted videos with its customers, quoting catchphrases such as: “What’s the best shop in Wakey? Wakey Wines!” and “Abdul come closer – Abdul go back”.

Wakefield Wines, or ‘Wakey Wines’, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £99,950. | Google

Now less than three years later, the famous store has been listed for sale by Ernest Wilson Business Agents, at an asking price of £99,950.

The ad listing said: “A wonderful opportunity to acquire this superb city centre off-licence and convenience store which was established by our client over 10 years ago.

“The business has a strong social media presence which has assisted in generating masses of exposure and a loyal customer base.”

Located on Marygate, the shop caused controversy for its prices - coming under fire after advertising cans of limited-edited Prime Energy drinks for £100 each on its TikTok page.

The premises are held on secure lease with low rent and comprise a ground floor lock-up sales shop with good refrigeration and cash out facility monitored by CCTV and an alarm system. It occupies a prime trading position in Wakefield city centre with 33 newly refurbished apartments above.

Helped by its large social media following, Wakefield Wines achieves a weekly turnover of £8,000 to £9,000 and an annual turnover of £442,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.