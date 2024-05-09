Leeds Briggate Market: New artisan market adding 'an extra touch of handmade magic' coming to city centre
Leeds Briggate Market will be running once a month on the busy shopping street and is set to add “an extra touch of handmade magic” to the city centre.
Launching on June 23, it will showcase and celebrate the work of independent producers and makers with its outdoor stalls selling everything from art and home décor to clothing, jewellery, toys and pet treats.
The stalls will be accompanied by a range of street food vendors and live music performances.
The new monthly market replaces a previous market on Briggate which was run on selected Sundays by Leeds City Council and had a strong focus on food.
It will be managed for the council by Little Bird Made, a company that has had previous success with similar events in other parts of Yorkshire.
It currently operates monthly markets in nine locations including Wetherby, Knaresborough, Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk, and also works with Harewood House on the estate’s annual winter market.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “We’re hugely proud of our existing retail offer here in Leeds, but equally we are always striving to make it even better by providing more choice and more attractions for residents and visitors alike.
“The new Leeds Briggate Market – as well as the ongoing success of the revitalised Leeds Kirkgate Market and other shopping destinations – shows the benefit of that kind of ambitious approach.”
On choosing Little Bird Made following a competitive tendering process, he added: “The partnership between ourselves and Little Bird Made is really exciting, and one that we hope will give many local traders the chance to sell their goods and meet new customers in one of the city centre’s best-known locations. I look forward to seeing the market open for business this summer.”
Jackie Crozier, managing director of Little Bird Made, said: “We want to give local communities the best artisan stalls, while also giving traders – from Leeds, Yorkshire and beyond – the best opportunities to showcase and sell their handmade goods.
“Bringing people together by creating a fun space where they can hang out, eat and shop has been our mission ever since I founded the company in 2018.
“I’m delighted to be bringing Little Bird to Leeds city centre. Having previously lived in the city for 10 years, it feels like coming home.”
Leeds Briggate Market will be held from 10am to 5pm every fourth Sunday each month starting June 23.
