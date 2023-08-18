Leeds pub-goers have shared their excitement as Kirkstall Brewery’s new venue opens to the public.

The Three Swords in Horsforth opened at midday today, making it the brewery’s fourth pub in Leeds. It’s a collaboration with Adel restaurant Dastaan, which is serving Indian small plates and tapas-style street food from the pub’s kitchen under a residency named Karobar.

Kirkstall Brewery took over the site of the former Banyan bar in New Road Side earlier this year and has transformed it into a heritage pub. As well as serving Indian food from Dastaan, the pub has collaborated with Northern Bloc to create what is believed to be the world’s first soft-serve mango lassi ice cream.

The whippy-style ice cream is served on the Three Swords’ menu alongside vanilla, cardamom and pistachio, tutti frutti with popcorn and chocolate chip cookie and marshmallow. The pub serves the range of craft beers customers have come to love at Kirkstall Brewery’s heritage pubs, as well as wines and a large cocktail menu, many of which are made with Indian spices.

Kirkstall Brewery co-founders Steve Holt and John Kelly with the chefs at Dastaan, who are collaborating on the new Leeds pub The Three Swords (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

Hundreds of Yorkshire Evening Post readers shared their excitement as they enjoyed a first look inside the Three Swords.

Dale Bowes said: “Wow what an experience that would be. It looks old fashioned which is what we're missing in many pubs up and down the country nowadays! I don't live nearby but might drive up to try out a dinner and a pint of something.”

Helen Lousie Brown she couldn’t wait to visit, while Tommy Harkin said he’s putting the pub on his bucket list. Jamie Blackburn said: “Now we are talking.”

Jakey Bradford said: “Kirkstall beer and Indian scran, sounds like a plan.” Kieren Kennedy said the pub looked “amazing”, while Stacey added it looked “ace” and she can’t wait to visit.