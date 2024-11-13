Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Harley Street doctor is opening a new skin clinic in the heart of Ilkley.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Ellie, who spent years at prestigious clinics on London's Harley Street, is bringing her expertise and promises "outstanding, natural results" tailored to each client with the support of her team of industry specialists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ilkley Skin Clinic is set to open this month. | The Ilkley Skin Clinic

The clinic will offer a variety of aesthetic and medical-grade treatments, including dermal fillers, anti-wrinkle injections, Profhilo skin boosters, and advanced options like Polynucleotides, Resurfx laser treatments, and Hydrafacials. Services will also include tattoo removal and IPL treatments for pigmentation, acne, and rosacea.

Speaking of her new clinic, Dr Ellie said: “We’re so excited to open our doors and welcome you all to The Ilkley Skin Clinic! Our dedicated team is ready to bring the latest in aesthetic treatments to the community, ensuring each client leaves feeling rejuvenated, empowered and confident in their own skin."

She added: “We will be offering a range of skin and aesthetic services – including injectables such as dermal filler, non-surgical rhinoplasty and anti-wrinkle injections, as well as medical grade facials and skin-boosters and more. We can’t wait to welcome our clients, old and new to the brand-new clinic!”