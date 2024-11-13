The Ilkley Skin Clinic: Former Harley Street aesthetician opens new doctor-led skin clinic near Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Ilkley Skin Clinic, founded by Dr Ellie Jolly, will welcome its first clients this November, offering a range of advanced skin treatments and aesthetic procedures designed to "enhance and elevate natural beauty".
Dr Ellie, who spent years at prestigious clinics on London's Harley Street, is bringing her expertise and promises "outstanding, natural results" tailored to each client with the support of her team of industry specialists.
The clinic will offer a variety of aesthetic and medical-grade treatments, including dermal fillers, anti-wrinkle injections, Profhilo skin boosters, and advanced options like Polynucleotides, Resurfx laser treatments, and Hydrafacials. Services will also include tattoo removal and IPL treatments for pigmentation, acne, and rosacea.
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.
Speaking of her new clinic, Dr Ellie said: “We’re so excited to open our doors and welcome you all to The Ilkley Skin Clinic! Our dedicated team is ready to bring the latest in aesthetic treatments to the community, ensuring each client leaves feeling rejuvenated, empowered and confident in their own skin."
She added: “We will be offering a range of skin and aesthetic services – including injectables such as dermal filler, non-surgical rhinoplasty and anti-wrinkle injections, as well as medical grade facials and skin-boosters and more. We can’t wait to welcome our clients, old and new to the brand-new clinic!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.