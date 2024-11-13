The Ilkley Skin Clinic: Former Harley Street aesthetician opens new doctor-led skin clinic near Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A former Harley Street doctor is opening a new skin clinic in the heart of Ilkley.

The Ilkley Skin Clinic, founded by Dr Ellie Jolly, will welcome its first clients this November, offering a range of advanced skin treatments and aesthetic procedures designed to "enhance and elevate natural beauty".

Dr Ellie, who spent years at prestigious clinics on London's Harley Street, is bringing her expertise and promises "outstanding, natural results" tailored to each client with the support of her team of industry specialists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Ilkley Skin Clinic is set to open this month.The Ilkley Skin Clinic is set to open this month.
The Ilkley Skin Clinic is set to open this month. | The Ilkley Skin Clinic

The clinic will offer a variety of aesthetic and medical-grade treatments, including dermal fillers, anti-wrinkle injections, Profhilo skin boosters, and advanced options like Polynucleotides, Resurfx laser treatments, and Hydrafacials. Services will also include tattoo removal and IPL treatments for pigmentation, acne, and rosacea.

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.

Speaking of her new clinic, Dr Ellie said: “We’re so excited to open our doors and welcome you all to The Ilkley Skin Clinic! Our dedicated team is ready to bring the latest in aesthetic treatments to the community, ensuring each client leaves feeling rejuvenated, empowered and confident in their own skin."

She added: “We will be offering a range of skin and aesthetic services – including injectables such as dermal filler, non-surgical rhinoplasty and anti-wrinkle injections, as well as medical grade facials and skin-boosters and more. We can’t wait to welcome our clients, old and new to the brand-new clinic!”

Related topics:IlkleyLeedsProceduresBeauty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice