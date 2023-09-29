Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Aesthetica Medical Leeds: I try a state-of-the-art treatment at one of the city's top-rated skincare clinics

There’s been a so-called ‘Zoom boom’ since video calls became part of our daily routine during the pandemic.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Beauty salons, hairdressers, cosmetic dentists and aesthetics clinics have reported an upsurge in ‘tweakments’, as hybrid-working has become the norm and we spend more time having our faces reflected back to us.

A Leeds clinic that’s reported this surge in treatments is Aesthetica Medical, one of the city’s top-rated aesthetics and skincare clinics. It was founded by Doctor Saniyya Mahmood, who juggles running the clinic with working in general practice for the NHS, specialising in skincare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I really enjoy the varied aspects of my work,” Dr Saniyya told me earlier this year. “I believe that having a wealth of medical experience is essential for specialising in aesthetic medicine. I routinely see patients with skin conditions in general practice as well as my private practice, so it’s interesting to see the different treatments and outcomes on both sides.”

Most Popular
I tried the HydraTite treatment at Aesthetica Medical in Leeds, a combination of the Neura Tight non-surgical face lift and the HydraFacial (Photo by National World/Leeds TV)I tried the HydraTite treatment at Aesthetica Medical in Leeds, a combination of the Neura Tight non-surgical face lift and the HydraFacial (Photo by National World/Leeds TV)
I tried the HydraTite treatment at Aesthetica Medical in Leeds, a combination of the Neura Tight non-surgical face lift and the HydraFacial (Photo by National World/Leeds TV)

One of the clinic’s most popular new treatments is the HyraTite, which combines the Neura Tight Face non-surgical facelift with a medical-grade HydraFacial, which uses vortex technology to detoxify skin, remove dead skin cells, extract impurities and hydrate the face.

Promising to target excessive oil congestion and help acne-prone skin, as well as giving more structure to the face, it sounded like just what I needed - and I decided to give it a try. It’s important to do your research before having any skincare or aesthetics treatments, and speak to medical professionals like Dr Sanniya.

After a lengthy consultation, I was in the chair and ready to get started - and I was surprised by the results. Watch the video above to find out my verdict.

Related topics:ZoomLeedsNHS