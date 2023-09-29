Aesthetica Medical Leeds: I try a state-of-the-art treatment at one of the city's top-rated skincare clinics
Beauty salons, hairdressers, cosmetic dentists and aesthetics clinics have reported an upsurge in ‘tweakments’, as hybrid-working has become the norm and we spend more time having our faces reflected back to us.
A Leeds clinic that’s reported this surge in treatments is Aesthetica Medical, one of the city’s top-rated aesthetics and skincare clinics. It was founded by Doctor Saniyya Mahmood, who juggles running the clinic with working in general practice for the NHS, specialising in skincare.
"I really enjoy the varied aspects of my work,” Dr Saniyya told me earlier this year. “I believe that having a wealth of medical experience is essential for specialising in aesthetic medicine. I routinely see patients with skin conditions in general practice as well as my private practice, so it’s interesting to see the different treatments and outcomes on both sides.”
One of the clinic’s most popular new treatments is the HyraTite, which combines the Neura Tight Face non-surgical facelift with a medical-grade HydraFacial, which uses vortex technology to detoxify skin, remove dead skin cells, extract impurities and hydrate the face.
Promising to target excessive oil congestion and help acne-prone skin, as well as giving more structure to the face, it sounded like just what I needed - and I decided to give it a try. It’s important to do your research before having any skincare or aesthetics treatments, and speak to medical professionals like Dr Sanniya.
After a lengthy consultation, I was in the chair and ready to get started - and I was surprised by the results. Watch the video above to find out my verdict.