Rejuvaskin Leeds: First look inside new luxury clinic in city centre offering a range of aesthetic treatments
Rejuvaskin, which specialises in laser hair removal and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, has celebrated the launch of its second store, in Albion Street.
The brand already has a clinic in Bradford’s Broadway Shopping Mall, but the new space will allow the growing brand to showcase its exciting range of beauty treatments.
Guests were treated to talks on skin health at the glitzy launch after a refurbishment of the city centre unit. Led by owner Shaz Ahmed, Rejuvaskin also offers high-tech LED Light Therapy and a range of skincare treatments.
Have a look inside –