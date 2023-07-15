Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Rejuvaskin Leeds: First look inside new luxury clinic in city centre offering a range of aesthetic treatments

A new luxury clinic has opened in the heart of Leeds offering facials, chemical peels and laser hair treatment.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Rejuvaskin, which specialises in laser hair removal and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, has celebrated the launch of its second store, in Albion Street.

The brand already has a clinic in Bradford’s Broadway Shopping Mall, but the new space will allow the growing brand to showcase its exciting range of beauty treatments.

Guests were treated to talks on skin health at the glitzy launch after a refurbishment of the city centre unit. Led by owner Shaz Ahmed, Rejuvaskin also offers high-tech LED Light Therapy and a range of skincare treatments.

Have a look inside –

Shaz Ahmed is the owner of Rejuvaskin, which has opened its second store in Albion Street.

1. Rejuvaskin

Shaz Ahmed is the owner of Rejuvaskin, which has opened its second store in Albion Street. Photo: Tony Johnson

There were no expenses spared at the clinic's glitzy launch.

2. Rejuvaskin

There were no expenses spared at the clinic's glitzy launch. Photo: Tony Johnson

The brand has its flagship clinic in Bradford, but the launch of the second store in Leeds marks an exciting step in the growing brand's journey.

3. Rejuvaskin

The brand has its flagship clinic in Bradford, but the launch of the second store in Leeds marks an exciting step in the growing brand's journey. Photo: Tony Johnson

Rejuvaskin offers a range of aesthetic treatments, including facials, chemical peels and laser hair treatment.

4. Rejuvaskin

Rejuvaskin offers a range of aesthetic treatments, including facials, chemical peels and laser hair treatment. Photo: Tony Johnson

