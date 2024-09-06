A popular Leeds pub is closing its doors this weekend as it prepares to undergo a £195,000 makeover.

The investment will upgrade The Fox on Main Street, Thorner, into a great quality traditional local complete with a lovely garden and a new menu featuring homemade parmo as a specialty.

The project is being carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and new licensees David Baines and Sarah Barrow, who moved to Thorner from Morley to take over The Fox in April. The pub will shut after last orders on Saturday, September 7 and will reopen in mid October.

The investment will transform the outside of the tired pub, repainting it a smart dark blue, accentuating its old sash windows and doorway and adding gold signage and heritage-style lighting.

Licensee David said: “We fell for The Fox as soon as walked in. We were after a proper pub that could play a part in the community, and with its traditional feel and location in the heart of the village, The Fox ticked all the boxes.

“We’d like The Fox to be an asset to Thorner and an amenity everyone can enjoy. We’re trying to provide everything we like to see in a pub. The investment is just what’s needed; the designs are beautiful and the pub will look fantastic inside and out.”

The pub’s large rear garden will have a makeover, too. New furniture, festoon lighting and a covered pagoda with cushioned booth seating will turn it into one of the best outdoor spaces in the area.

While interior works will bring out all the character and charm of The Fox, its wooden beams, flagstone floors and old fireplace will all be renovated and complemented with new furniture such as Chesterfield armchairs.

Pictures of the pub and the village through time will have pride of place alongside the pub’s much loved Thorner Royal Naval Association display and stained glass fox.

A new kitchen will enable David and Sarah to introduce home-cooked food. To bring something different to the village, the pub will serve parmo - cooked in the authentic Teeside-way by Sarah, who was brought up there - alongside a small menu of top quality pub classics like burgers.

Star Pubs’ area manager for Leeds, Jay Weir, added: “David and Sarah have incredibly high standards and are very focused on delivering exceptional service. They have put their all into The Fox since taking over and are seeing lots of new customers as a result.

“We’re delighted to be working with them to take the pub to the next level and put it back on the map. It will be an outstanding local for both Thorner and the surrounding villages.”

The couple are looking to build on the pub’s reputation for superb beer with a new range of cocktails and carefully selected wines. Fresh coffee will also be available all day. Dogs will be treated as well as their owners with complimentary bowls of water and treats.

The duo have already brought in live music nights and are planning a host of new activities to further contribute to village life.

On the cards are a music quiz, monthly open mic nights to showcase local up and coming talent and events for Halloween and Christmas. With sports enthusiasts in mind, the couple have installed Sky and are putting in a new darts board as part of the revamp.