With hundreds, and often thousands, of people sharing their opinions, it may be surprising to learn that none of these pubs has a rating below 4.0 stars out of five.
To find out which Wetherspoon pubs are the most popular, we turned to Google reviews to find out just what people thought.
Here are the 15 Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews - as well as what previous customers had to say.
1. The Golden Beam, Headingley - 4.3 based on 1,418 reviews
One reviewer said: "Wow, absolutely stunning Wetherspoons. The building is massive with seating on 2 floors and has been very sympathetically restored to make a very comfortable place to come for a drink or something to eat. Lots of nooks so you can tuck yourself away if you don't fancy the large main area and outside seating too." | Google Street View
2. Stick or Twist, City Centre - 4.3 based on 1,333 reviews
One reviewer said: "This is our favourite Wetherspoons in Leeds....staff familiarise themselves with regulars...always take time to make us welcome. Our Saturday breakfast is always spot on." | National World
3. The Clothiers Arms, Yeadon - 4.3 based on 1,240 reviews
One reviewer said: "Nice and clean inside. Interesting toilet sculpture. Food as expected for the chain, so if you like Wetherspoon meals you'll be all right here.
Great for a rest and a bite to eat if you're in the area, especially as the local cafes seem to close quite early." | Google
4. The Briggate, Garforth - 4.2 based on 2,063 reviews
One reviewer said: "Second time in two year in this Spoons. We just got pizza this time but they were excellent. I must visit about 25 different Wetherspoons a year and this is definitely one of the better ones.
Cask ale was nice too." | Mark Bickerdike Photography
5. The Old Unicorn, Bramley - 4.2 based on 1,902 reviews
One reviewer said: "I went there for a lunch, i was amazed by the atmosphere also the environment. And the parking is safe, easy and spacious. The service was really fast and friendly some. The food was tasty, fresh and well presented. I am thinking back again. Strongly recommended." | Google Maps
6. The Scribbling Mill, White Rose Shopping Centre - 4.2 based on 804 reviews
One reviewer said: "Busy and noisy with a great friendly vibe. Drink and food prices are reasonable and it's quite a pleasant place to wind down after a day of shopping. The fried chicken wings and chips are very good quality and the service is super quick. Highly recommend." | Simon Hulme
