Tasty by Greggs Leeds: First look inside new Trinity Primark cafe serving sausage rolls and bakes
The 117-seat Tasty by Greggs café is now open on the first floor of the Primark in Trinity Leeds shopping centre. It follows the success of the first five Tasty by Greggs cafés in the Birmingham, Oxford Street East, Newcastle, Bristol and Liverpool Primark stores.
Like the other cafés, the new Leeds branch features vibrant interiors and backdrops which are designed for Instagram and TikTok feeds. Customers can snap a selfie in the shop’s doughnut seating booths or on its Sausage Roll swing.
We take a look inside the new café, which opened at 9am today.