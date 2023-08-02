Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Tasty by Greggs Leeds: First look inside new Trinity Primark cafe serving sausage rolls and bakes

Greggs and Primark have opened their first partnership café in Leeds today.
Published 2nd Aug 2023
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:11 BST

The 117-seat Tasty by Greggs café is now open on the first floor of the Primark in Trinity Leeds shopping centre. It follows the success of the first five Tasty by Greggs cafés in the Birmingham, Oxford Street East, Newcastle, Bristol and Liverpool Primark stores.

Like the other cafés, the new Leeds branch features vibrant interiors and backdrops which are designed for Instagram and TikTok feeds. Customers can snap a selfie in the shop’s doughnut seating booths or on its Sausage Roll swing.

We take a look inside the new café, which opened at 9am today.

Greggs now has 300 shops nationwide and around 25,000 employees across the business.

Greggs now has 300 shops nationwide and around 25,000 employees across the business. Photo: Doug Jackson/PinPep

The new Leeds cafe is the sixth Tasty by Greggs in the country, all located in Primark stores

The new Leeds cafe is the sixth Tasty by Greggs in the country, all located in Primark stores Photo: Doug Jackson/PinPep

The eclectic decor includes donut seating areas

The eclectic decor includes donut seating areas Photo: Simon Hulme

It's open Monday to Saturday 9am to 8pm and Sunday 10.30am to 5pm

It's open Monday to Saturday 9am to 8pm and Sunday 10.30am to 5pm Photo: Simon Hulme

