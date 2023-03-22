Primark has revealed which stores will be getting additional Greggs cafes in the coming weeks, including one in Leeds. It follows successful trials at the clothing retailer’s Birmingham and Oxford Street East locations.

Between now and the end of July, four new Tasty by Greggs cafes will debut in Newcastle, Bristol, Liverpool, and Leeds Primark stores, with the first opening in Newcastle, Greggs’ birth home being launched today (March 22).

The new cafes will feature the same vibrant interiors and backdrops as those in the two Tasty by Greggs cafés already open to shoppers in Birmingham and London . Primark is also extending its partnership with WornWell by the Vintage Wholesale Company , with new stores planned for Bristol and Cardiff this month.

The new Tasty by Greggs cafes and WornWell concessions are the latest to join a host of other services available in Primark stores as it continues to invest in its in-store experiences by introducing new partnerships and services.

Alongside clothing, beauty and homeware, customers can now find a variety of services including cafes, nail and beauty bars, barber shops and customisation labs in a number of UK stores.

Tim Kelly , director of new business development, Primark said: “Our stores are at the heart of Primark and we’re always looking for ways to bring them to life, giving customers experiences they can’t find anywhere else.

“Our partnerships with Greggs and WornWell have been two very different partnerships but the customer reaction to both has been fantastic, so we’re delighted to be expanding our partnerships, bringing them to more locations across the UK and offering customers even more reasons to visit their local store.”

Tony Rowson , property director at Greggs said: “We’re thrilled with the success of our partnership with Primark to date – ranging from three iconic fashion collections to now three brilliant ‘Tasty by Greggs’ cafes. We’re constantly on the lookout for new ways to inspire and excite our customers and we’re looking forward to extending our partnership to new locations later this year”.

