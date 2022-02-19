The high street bakery chain has launched a fashion collection with the budget shop in a first-of-its-kind collaboration.

A limited-edition range of 11 clothing items will go on sale in the store from today (Saturday, February 19).

The Leeds shop is one of just 60 Primark shops to stock the range.

The Greggs x Primark range has launched at Trinity Leeds store.

Announcing the news, Trinity Leeds said: "It’s officially here! The all-new Greggs x Primark range has now landed, and we're one of only 60 stores UK-wide to stock it!

"Combining maximum taste with minimalist vibes, this streetwear range features 11 edgy pieces that are all designed to elevate your style - and even declare your love for the iconic sausage roll too.

"Visit Primark today to explore the new collection – and hurry! Just like hot sausage rolls, we expect they'll be flying off the shelves."

Before the official announcement, eagle-eyed shoppers spotted fashion mannequins at a number of Primark stores holding Greggs sausage rolls and steak bakes in window displays.

Items include this hoody, which says "its a pastry thing".

Greggs business development director Raymond Reynolds said: “Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it’s great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK – so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves.

“We’ve got some great pieces that we can’t wait to share.

“Our ‘Tasty by Greggs’ cafe will be the first of its kind, and will offer an exciting Greggs experience, underpinned by the great products and service that’s already delivered across all of our shops.”

Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, said: “We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can’t find anywhere else, with brands we know they love."

A new 130-seat “Tasty by Greggs” cafe will open in Primark Birmingham.

“We’re thrilled to have teamed up with Greggs to bring the Tasty Cafe to our Birmingham store and give fans of the brand the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition clothing range.”