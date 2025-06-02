Sports Direct unveils revamped 2-storey store at Leeds' White Rose Shopping Centre with USC and GAME
The relocated store now occupies a spacious 11,000 square feet, spread across two floors.
It features an expanded collection of equipment, clothing, footwear, and accessories from well-known brands.
Shoppers can find the store on the ground floor, conveniently located near Zara and River Island.
The new location also brings back USC and GAME, the gaming specialist, to the shopping centre.
The expanded store welcomed customers back on Friday, May 30, and has created an additional 15 jobs for the local community.
Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, stated: "Sports Direct is a fantastic brand to have here at White Rose, and we know our guests will enjoy browsing its new, expanded location, which offers a great range of brands."
