Sports Direct has officially reopened its brand-new, expanded store at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.

The relocated store now occupies a spacious 11,000 square feet, spread across two floors.

It features an expanded collection of equipment, clothing, footwear, and accessories from well-known brands.

The new store has created 15 jobs for the local community.
The new store has created 15 jobs for the local community. | UMPF

Shoppers can find the store on the ground floor, conveniently located near Zara and River Island.

The new location also brings back USC and GAME, the gaming specialist, to the shopping centre.

When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.

The expanded store welcomed customers back on Friday, May 30, and has created an additional 15 jobs for the local community.

Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, stated: "Sports Direct is a fantastic brand to have here at White Rose, and we know our guests will enjoy browsing its new, expanded location, which offers a great range of brands."

