Waterstones, White Rose: 14 wonderful photos inside new book store at Leeds shopping centre

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 04:45 BST

A new Waterstones store has been opened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.

The UK bookseller’s newest shop has opened in a section of the lower-ground floor at the former Marks & Spencer unit at White Rose, opposite Primark.

The space boasts a large children's section for younger readers, and an extensive range of books across genres in both fiction and non-fiction for all ages and reading tastes. A great selection of gifts including vinyl, record players, and a fantastic range of board games are also on offer.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Waterstones is a brilliant addition to White Rose and our retail mix, and we’re delighted that the bookseller has joined us at the centre.”

