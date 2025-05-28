The UK bookseller’s newest shop has opened in a section of the lower-ground floor at the former Marks & Spencer unit at White Rose, opposite Primark.
The space boasts a large children's section for younger readers, and an extensive range of books across genres in both fiction and non-fiction for all ages and reading tastes. A great selection of gifts including vinyl, record players, and a fantastic range of board games are also on offer.
Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Waterstones is a brilliant addition to White Rose and our retail mix, and we’re delighted that the bookseller has joined us at the centre.”
