Silver Dollar Bar Stanningley: Popular Leeds pub put up for sale at £28,000

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST
A popular Leeds pub has been put up for sale.

The Silver Dollar Bar, on Richardshaw Lane, Stanningley, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £28,000.

Located in the heart of Pudsey, Leeds, this “well-established and highly successful” pub has been listed by New Broad Street.

The Silver Dollar Bar, on Richardshaw Lane, Stanningley, has been put up for sale. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The ad listing said: “Boasting a loyal customer base and a vibrant community atmosphere, this is a truly exceptional opportunity for an ambitious entrepreneur.

“The owner is reluctantly selling to pursue other interests, presenting a rare chance to acquire a thriving business with a proven track record.”

This deceptively large premises with seating across three levels, plus an inviting outdoor area has enjoyed “six years of consistent success.”

Featuring a “quirky yet sophisticated décor” the venue creates a unique and welcoming atmosphere.

It is listed for sale at £28,000 or £700 per month rent. Annual turnover and net profits have not been disclosed.

