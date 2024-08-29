Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Leeds pub has been put up for sale.

The Silver Dollar Bar, on Richardshaw Lane, Stanningley, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £28,000.

Located in the heart of Pudsey, Leeds, this “well-established and highly successful” pub has been listed by New Broad Street.

The ad listing said: “Boasting a loyal customer base and a vibrant community atmosphere, this is a truly exceptional opportunity for an ambitious entrepreneur.

“The owner is reluctantly selling to pursue other interests, presenting a rare chance to acquire a thriving business with a proven track record.”

This deceptively large premises with seating across three levels, plus an inviting outdoor area has enjoyed “six years of consistent success.”

Featuring a “quirky yet sophisticated décor” the venue creates a unique and welcoming atmosphere.

It is listed for sale at £28,000 or £700 per month rent. Annual turnover and net profits have not been disclosed.